Kerala Fishermen Praised For Saving Endangered Whale Shark They Accidentally Trapped

A group of Kerala fishermen are being praised online after a video surfaced showing them releasing an endangered whale shark that they had accidentally trapped. Through the video, the group of men above a fishing vessel can be seen struggling hard to try to get the shark under control before releasing it into the waters. It can be seen that the men were struck by the shark’s huge tail multiple times. The men ultimately managed to lift the shark and drop it into the sea.

Netizens react over the video

The whale shark is the largest known fish species. It is an endangered species and is often a victim of bycatch, with adult sharks often getting caught and killed in fishing nets. The incident reportedly took place in Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala. Let us take a look at how netizens have praised the fishermen's loyalty and kindness.

Wow!

A #whaleshark is the largest known extant fish species and is #endangered.



Well done, guys!! https://t.co/cBnVtVNULF — Arati Kumar-Rao (@AratiKumarRao) January 28, 2020

Good work!! Hope the #shark is well after all the work trying to release it https://t.co/j5bAnMGiqo — SharkNewz (@SharkNewz) January 28, 2020

Heroes with Conscience. True environmental warriors these #KozhikodeFisherman are and to all the #fisherman who does these kind of things. You guys are true heroes. #WhaleShark https://t.co/nCE7Lmdhnm — Karthik Vijayan (@iamkarthikvjn) January 28, 2020

Was wondering how the fish would get out of the rope they used to carry it. Amazing critical thinking there https://t.co/eiXk2gRdGL — visithra manikam (@visithra) January 28, 2020

(with inputs from agencies)