Kerala Fishermen Praised For Saving Endangered Whale Shark They Accidentally Trapped

General News

A group of Kerala fishermen are being praised online after a video surfaced showing them releasing an endangered whale shark that they had accidentally trapped.

Kerala

A group of Kerala fishermen are being praised online after a video surfaced showing them releasing an endangered whale shark that they had accidentally trapped. Through the video, the group of men above a fishing vessel can be seen struggling hard to try to get the shark under control before releasing it into the waters. It can be seen that the men were struck by the shark’s huge tail multiple times. The men ultimately managed to lift the shark and drop it into the sea. 

READ: Baby Right Whale Spotted With Deep Wounds Off Georgia Coast

Netizens react over the video

The whale shark is the largest known fish species. It is an endangered species and is often a victim of bycatch, with adult sharks often getting caught and killed in fishing nets. The incident reportedly took place in Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala. Let us take a look at how netizens have praised the fishermen's loyalty and kindness. 

READ: Iceland Didn't Hunt Any Whales This Year – And Public Appetite For Whale Meat Is Fading

READ: Luxury Superyacht Designed Like Killer Whale, Equipped With Helipad

READ: Baby Gray Whale Swims With Mother Off Southern California

(with inputs from agencies)

