Luxury Superyacht Designed Like Killer Whale, Equipped With Helipad

The Italian shipyard Rosetti Superyachts has revealed its new luxury yacht that is designed to look like an orca and killer whale. The vessel which is termed as ‘Project Orca’ features a white side patch of a killer whale and its radar mast has been designed to resemble the mammal's dorsal fin. Watch the design here:

Project Orca

The yacht has been designed to be able to thrive in all climates as a whale does. The Official website of the shipyard said that ‘Project Orca’ will be able to sail on the oceans from polar seas to tropic ones. It also added that the four-deck superyacht will be ready to sail in 36 months from now.

Fulvio Dodich, CEO of the Italian firm in a statement said, “Instantly recognizable by their distinctive black-and-white colouring, these sea mammals roam the world’s oceans from the Antarctic to the tropics, which is exactly what our Explorer Yacht is designed to do.”

The 65-meter long vessel is designed to have an open pad, a touch and go helipad along with snow sledges, a pool and spa in its interiors. Adding to it, the main deck would comprise of a large salon, a dining room as well as a spacious VIP guest suite. The luxury vehicle will have the ability to accommodate up to 12 people along with a crew of 12. The over deck will also have a garage to store multiple types of equipment like jet skies. With a range of 5,000 miles, the yacht will be able to travel at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

For people who like to spend their money on luxury trips and accommodations, the southern Montana resort community of Big Sky is getting a new $416 million luxury resort soon. The Billings Gazette reports that the new Montage Big Sky resort is under construction in the private Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and is projected to open in 2021.

The resort will include 150 guest rooms, 39 residences, an expansive 16,000-square foot (1,486-square meter) spa, and a private 18-hole golf course. When completed, the structure will encompass 520,000 square feet (48,309 square meters). That’s slightly larger than a lodge being built at the nearby Yellowstone Club. Big Sky Chamber CEO Candace Carr Strauss says the Montage will add to an already existing 1,500 lodging units available nightly in the area.

(with inputs from agencies)