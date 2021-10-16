Kerala Floods: CM Vijayan-led Govt Says No To Sabarimala Pilgrimage Till October 19

Keeping in mind the flood situation and heavy rains across the state, especially in Pathanamthitta district, the Kerala government on Saturday decided to restrict the Sabarimala pilgrimage till October 19 after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted the state of incessant rains at least till the mentioned date. The government also decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions that were earlier directed to open on October 18.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to intensify rescue operations in all areas that witnessed heavy rainfall. The Kerala Chief Minister also directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to evacuate people from areas prone to landslides and floods. Moreover, heavy travel restrictions have been imposed across the state due to the crisis.

The state government meanwhile sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations where landslides devastated the population. CM Vijayan informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for assistance at Koottikal in Kottayam district where landslides have reportedly separated a number of families. CM Vijayan has declared that there would be a high alert in the state for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least six people died and a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan allays flood, heavy rainfall threat

"Traffic is restricted in hilly areas. Every possible means will be used to rescue those trapped in the rain-hit areas, including the Kottayam district. The meeting evaluated the progress of rescue operations. The current situation is serious. But the latest weather forecast is reassuring. It is a sign that we are not going to get worse," CM Vijayan said.

Earlier on Thursday, October 14, the Travancore Devaswom Board had said that the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple was all set to open from Saturday, October 16 at 5:00 PM. The authority had maintained that the temple will be reopened for the 'Thula Masam poojas' which fall in the Malayalam month of Thulam. After reopening, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from Sunday morning, the authority had said.

The temple authorities had also issued certain guidelines to be followed by the devotees before entering the temple.

Sabarimala Temple issues SOPs for devotees

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, devotees were earlier allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple from October 17, 2021, till October 21, 2021. Further, the management had asserted that devotees will only be permitted entry through virtual queue booking.

Earlier in September, the Kerala government had said that elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure safe 'darshan' for pilgrims in the wake of the COVID pandemic and that a joint action plan has been prepared for the same. However, the natural calamity brought new pain for the government and the devotees.

Present at the high-level meeting on Saturday were Minister of Revenue K Rajan, Chief Secretary V P Roy, State Police Chief Anil Kant, Secretaries of various departments, District Collectors, Representatives of various forces, and representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI