Kerala Govt Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Rules From July 18-20 As Part Of Bakrid Celebrations

In a recent update, amid strict lockdown restrictions in Kerala, the state government has announced lockdown relaxations on July 18, 19, and 20 as part of Bakrid celebrations. As per Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan orders, apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops till 8 pm.

Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on July 18, 19 & 20 as part of Bakrid. Apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops till 8 pm: Kerala CMO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

According to Islamic associations, Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal' will be celebrated in Kerala on 21 July 2021. The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.

As per a press release, the announcement was made jointly by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, and other senior clerics.

Earlier On July 13, the Kerala government had announced a complete lockdown in the state on July 17 and 18 in line with the current Coronavirus infection spread. As per the State Government orders, collectors are recommended to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.

COVID situation in Kerala

On July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala said that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra was a cause of grave worry.

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 31.2 lakh COVID cases with 29.8 lakh recoveries and 15,025 deaths.

The state has administered a total of 1,64,86,091 COVID vaccine doses across 786 vaccination sites.

Kerala CM meets PM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, July 14, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers to discuss various issues concerning the development of the state, including rail projects. They discussed the proposed Angamaly-Sabari railway line, light metro rail projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

After meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the media and said that he has asked PM to immediately release pending GST (Goods and Services Tax) of Rs 4,524 crore connected to 2020-21 fiscal.



Pointing to concerns over the rise in GST, he further added that the state requires help as there are a few financial issues.

A few other projects including the issues regarding allowing the landing of large aircraft at Kozhikode airport and those related to Kannur airport were put forth.

(Image credit: PTI)