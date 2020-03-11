Ukraine's Capital Kiev Shuts Schools, Colleges And Mass Events Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Mayor of Kiev, Ukraine, on March 11 reportedly announced that the schools and colleges in the city will remain closed until the end of this month in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. He added that the city would also restrict mass events in the capital, including concerts and conferences. Furthermore, cinemas and entertainment areas in shopping malls will also remain shut.

Earlier this month, Ukraine announced its first confirmed coronavirus case. As per reports, the unnamed man had travelled from Italy to Romania by plane and then arrived in Ukraine by car. The man was hospitalised on February 29 after he had developed a fever and dry cough.

READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020 In Danger Of Facing A TWO-YEAR Postponement Due To Coronavirus Threat

READ: Coronavirus Not To Impact Cotton Exports; Shipments To Be 42 Lakh Bales:CAI

Ukraine has been preparing for the arrival of the epidemic. According to international media reports, the health ministry has designated a hospital in each of the country's 24 regions to deal with the infection, and seven more in the capital Kiev. Furthermore, an Emergencies Services helicopter has been equipped for the transportation of the infected people. The country has also staffed the hospitals with Ukrainian doctors who worked on West Africa's Ebola epidemic and it is ready to admit 2,500 patients to the allotted hospital.

Ukraine's border service has been screening all people arriving and the health ministry has also set up a specialised website with up-to-date information on the deadly virus. In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the country has suspended several flights to China and some airlines have announced that they will reduce the number of flights to Italy.

READ: 10 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Confirmed Count In India Goes Up To 60

More than one lakh infected

The deadly outbreak has led to leaders around the world to roll out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions. The outbreak has also disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus as it has already affected more than 90 countries.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,783 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 29 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,300.

READ: Indonesia Postpones Formula E Race Over Coronavirus Fears

READ: Coronavirus: Mizoram Bans Foreigners’ Entry As Precautionary Measure After Sealing Borders