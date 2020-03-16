The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kerala Govt Gets Prisoners To Make Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Crisis

General News

Amid coronavirus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to share solution his government has come up with to maintain a steady supply of masks.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala

As the number of coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing, and face masks and hand sanitizers have become essential commodities, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to share a solution his government has come up with to maintain a steady supply of masks. The Kerala government has got convicted prisoners in state prisons to manufacture masks. Vijayan even shared images of bundles of blue face masks with the caption, 'Solving the mask problem'. 

READ: China Reports 14 New Coronavirus Deaths; Imported Cases Rise To 123

According to reports, Kerala has employed tailoring units in state jails to produce the masks. Furthermore, Kerala government has even sought to increase its supply of hand sanitizer through the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP), which is set to produce almost ten lakh bottles of hand sanitizers within ten days. The initiative and preparedness by Kerala government were also hailed by several internet users. 

READ: Haryana Govt Shuts Schools, Malls Till Mar 31; Bans Mass Gathering Amid Coronavirus Scare

READ: Coronavirus: Maha Govt To Increase Sample Testing Capacity At Kasturba Hospital Facility

Total confirmed cases rise to 114

The number of positive coronavirus cases has now risen to 114 in the country, including two deaths reported from Delhi and Karnataka. The Delhi government has also formed teams to take action against who are overcharging for masks and sanitisers and those hoarding these items. Delhi's Health Minister has also re-emphasised that N95 maks should only be used by healthcare workers to those who are showing symptoms. 

According to reports, several pharmacies are also preventing the sale of N95 masks. Price gouging and hoarding has become a major concern during the fight against the novel coronavirus which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Pharmacists have also alleged that the wholesale dealers have hiked the price after the surge in demand due to the growing threat. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Fourth Batch Of Indians From Iran Arrive In India, Says Jaishankar

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
70% INCREASE IN INTERNET TRAFFIC
Sensex
STOCK MARKET DOWN BY 4.5 PERCENT
COVID-19
WEBSITE TO MONITOR CASES DEVELOPED
PM Modi
SHARMA PRAISES PM'S EFFORTS
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
IPL 2020
MS DHONI PRACTICES WICKETKEEPING