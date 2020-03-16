Coronavirus: Maha Govt To Increase Sample Testing Capacity At Kasturba Hospital Facility

With Maharashtra recording the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the state government has decided to increase the sample testing capacity at the Kasturba Hospital facility. Currently, Kasturba Hospital is the only testing facility for Coronavirus in Mumbai and is able to test only 100 samples a day. The government has decided to increase this threshold to 350 tests per day.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has also sought permission from the Union Ministry to open new testing centres in Mumbai at JJ Hospital, KEM Hospital, Seven Hills and Haffkine Institute. The new testing centre at KEM will open from Wednesday.

Maha Health Minister reviews preparedness

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday reviewed the isolated wards and health facilities arranged for patients undergoing Coronavirus treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. Out of the 32 patients who tested positive for the virus in the state, nine were admitted to the isolation wards of Kasturba Hospital.

Briefing the media about the arrangements and provisions that have been put into place, the Health Minister had said, ''I came here to review the arrangements made for admitted Coronavirus patients and for those suspected of the pandemic."

Rajesh Tope informed that 80 suspected patients have been admitted to this hospital in Mumbai, and nearly 350 symptomatic patients visit the hospital on a daily basis.

Maha records 32 cases

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, one more person tested positive on Sunday in Aurangabad. A 59-year-old woman with a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan tested positive making the total number of cases in Maharashtra 32. Earlier on Saturday, new cases were detected in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Yavatmal.

