Kerala Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Onam Festival; Public Celebrations Prohibited

On Wednesday, the Kerala government issued guidelines for the celebrations of Onam festival till September 2 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. These guidelines shall be applicable to non-containment zones. Public Onam celebrations and crowding in the name of Onam Sandhya shall be prohibited. People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel.
No flower vendors from outside Kerala will be permitted during the festival period. With 2,476 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, the total number of active cases stands at 22,344. So far, 41,694 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
Currently, there are 32,34,474 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 24,67,758 patients have recovered while 59,449 fatalities have been reported. With 63,173 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at 76.30%. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has dipped to 1.84%. After 8,23,992 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done in India has increased to 3,76,51,512. The number of COVID-19 testing labs rose to 1540 including 992 labs in the government sector and 548 private labs.
