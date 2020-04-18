Kerala Likely To Relax Lockdown In Some Areas, Classifies Districts Based On COVID Threat

The Kerala government will likely start relaxing the lockdown in several districts in the coming days depending upon the number of Coronavirus cases. The government has also issued an order for the classification of the districts. According to reports, they have categorised the districts into Red, Orange A, Orange B, and Green zones.

According to the classification, districts Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram have been categorised as the red zone and would remain under total lockdown until May 3. Further, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Thrissur, have been classified as Orange B category regions where the lockdown is likely to be removed from April 20 and will be given partial relaxation. The districts Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kollam are categorised as Orange A regions where the lockdown will be partially relaxed from April 24.

Meanwhile, districts Kottayam and Idukki have been classified under the Green category where the lockdown will be relaxed from April 20. Currently, a total of 395 cases have been identified in Kerala, out of which 255 have been reported to have recovered, while two people have been reported to have died.

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 13,835 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 11,616 active cases. While 452 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,767 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

