Kerala Govt Revamps Security Of Secretariat; State Industrial Security Force To Take Over

In a bid to intensify the security arrangements of the state Secretariat and its premises, the State Industrial Security Force (SISF), a specialised wing of the state police, has taken over security there from November 1. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta issued an order and listed various measures as part of an integrated security plan for the administrative headquarters.

This development comes against the backdrop of alleged security lapses in the Secretariat after a spate of anti-government protests, on the 65th anniversary of its formation on November 1. A secretariat security committee has been formed comprising chief secretary as its chairman, secretaries of the departments of general administration, finance, home, the state police chief, Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, and the SISF commandant.

The order stated that the commandant will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of proper security arrangements, while the state police chief should provide additional commandos. The existing 102 posts of 'Secretariat security' will function under the direct command of the SISF commandant.

Further, there will be changes in the vehicle parking system to make it more systematic, scientific, and secure. One gate will be dedicated to the entry of VIPs and it cannot be used by the public or the Secretariat staff. A separate entry gate with an appropriate security system will be arranged for visitors. The visitors and their vehicles will be subjected to security checks.

'Proper security system for the Secretariat buildings'

The Secretariat is an important hub as it houses the offices of the chief minister, ministers and also the offices of all the major departments of government. The order stated that the government Secretariat along with its two annexes is one of the most critical and sensitive offices of the State Government, from the security point of view.

"There is an urgent need to establish a proper security system for the Secretariat buildings. It is also important to ensure foolproof security to Secretariat and inside the premises and also to develop capability of handling any emergency situation with proper precision, planning and promptness. In order to ensure that such an integrated security plan is implemented, it is suggested to change the existing security system in the Secretariat," the order read.

According to sources, five police officers were suspended following security lapses during a protest by Youth Congress on Friday, where protesters managed to reach the main gate of the Secretariat. Furthermore, ever since the contentious gold smuggling case surfaced, opposition parties have led numerous protests across the state.

