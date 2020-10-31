Kerala BJP Alleges Complicity Of CM In Gold Smuggling, Say 'govt Vehicles Helped Culprits'

Kerala BJP President K Surendran has attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that he has been complicit in the Kerala Gold Smuggling scam and government vehicles were used for trafficking of the same.

"Several government departments helped the culprits in smuggling gold in many ways. Government vehicles were used in the trafficking of gold in the state especially the car of the president of the state sports council," Surendran said as quoted by ANI.

He even demanded that the Chief Minister must resign before the information comes in public domain adding that "he has lost the moral authority" to continue in office. He had earlier termed Vijayan as the mastermind of the Gold Smuggling Scam.

He had earlier alleged that the prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh Sarith and Sandeep Nair have frequented the CMO office. He said that the CM's ex-principal secretary Sivasankar, who has been arrested by the ED, was doing all the illegalities with the full support of the Chief Minister.

The Kerala High Court had denied anticipatory bail to Sivasankar. Sources report that the ED has levelled money laundering and Benami charges against Shivshankar, in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The case is under investigation by three agencies, the CBI, the NIA and the customs.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair.

The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe and has been questioned several times by the ED. The opposition has unsuccessfully moved a no-confidence motion against the CM, demanding his resignation.

Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months. As per the ED, Sivasankar directed his Chartered Accountant Venugopal and Suresh to open a joint locker. The proceeds of crime are believed to have been stored in the locker. Previously, the NIA seized cash and gold worth Rs.1 crore from the same locker.

(With ANI inputs)

