Southern Railways, Kerala Govt & Amit Shah Join Innoculation Effort On Pulse Polio Day

On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, the Southern Railways has set up polio booths across the state to provide polio drops to children below five years of age. Passengers at the railway stations queued up in front of the counters to get polio drops for their children.

"We came here to visit Sabarimala and on our way back we stopped to visit Thiruvananthapuram. When we came to the railway station, saw the pulse polio counter here and administered polio drop to my niece," said Girish Gowda. "I got the message from my office on the need to administer polio drops to children below five. The nearby counters were also mentioned so we have come here to get the drops," said Kiran Kumar from Rajasthan who had come to visit Thiruvananthapuram with his family.

Statewide polio drive

Polio counters have also been set up in places like the bus depot, public health centers, private hospitals, mobile booths to administer polio drops between 8 am and 5 pm.

Health Minister KK Shailaja launched the drive in Kerala by administering polio drops to a child. The drive on Sunday will be followed by house visits on January 20 and 21. The program has been launched by the state government to ensure the deadly condition remains eradicated.

Home Minister Amit Shah administers Polio drops

On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, Home Minister Amit Shah administered polio drops to a child in Hubli, Karnataka on Sunday. Amit Shah administered polio drops and children presented gifts and flowers to him.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier announced that the National Immunisation Pulse Polio Programme would be conducted nationwide on Sunday. Though India is free from polio, the drops are given to the children below five years as the disease prevails in neighboring countries.

