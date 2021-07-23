Kerala HC Dismisses Plea By Sister Lucy Seeking To Continue Police Protection At Convent

Dismissing Sister Lucy Kalappura's petition for police protection to continue her stay at Franciscan Clarist Convent at Karakkamala in Wayanad district, the Kerala High Court on Thursday said that it can't even direct her to go out of the convent. Additionally, the High Court directed the Munsiff court at Mananthavady to consider the plea filed by Sister Lucy Kalappura regarding her right to stay in the convent within three weeks. Sister Lucy was expelled from the convent premises.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sister Lucy had interacted with Republic Media where she had feared 'dark age in the history of the Catholic Church' if the High Court orders her to leave the convent. Reasoning her decision to present herself for the legal matter, she revealed that one of her previous advocates had relinquished and then all of a sudden, she was given a senior advocate who was told by the court that there was nothing to do; therefore, in a sense, he also relinquished.

Sister Lucky on lawyers not taking her case.

"In the Sister Abhaya murder case, we have seen that after a long period of 8 years that she is getting justice a little bit. If anybody is fighting against injustice from the part of Catholic church authorities, I think it is difficult to come forward for the lawyers and counsels to speak," Sister Lucy further said.

Sister Lucy also informed that she has submitted her statement to the Court and also explained her case to the judge.

"I don't know why the court is speaking in a sense that you move out and there we will give you protection (where you will stay). Therefore, I requested humbly to the court and said that there won't be anybody to speak for me in my place for my life," added Sister Lucy.

What is the Kerala nun rape case?

Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar diocese, has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural coitus on a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. As the complainant came forward, nuns of the congregation came out in support of the victim, demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention. After being arrested by the Kerala police, he was later released by the Kerala High Court on unconditional bail in October 2018 which was later extended. Another nun has now come forward alleging that Franco Mulakkal was allegedly sending her lewd messages and had called her in his room and misbehaved with her. The nun is the 14th witness in the rape case.

(Inputs from ANI)