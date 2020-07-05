Kerala Mandates COVID-19 Precautionary Measures Including Wearing Masks Till July 2021

In a major update on Sunday, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration has announced that the 'Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020' shall remain in force in the state till July 2021. These regulations include the precautionary measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the state. Additionally, the government has also mandated the wearing of face covers/masks and social distancing for the next year.

Kerala Health Department issues notification extending the enforcement of state's #COVID19 regulations till July 2021. pic.twitter.com/e2lrVTK9rI — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

The COVID-19 safety precautions, which will remain in effect for a year, also includes a restriction on mass gatherings or processions without permission from authorities and maximum of 10 people will only be allowed with proper social distancing. In other commercial establishments, the number of customers at a time has been capped at 20 and will depend on the size of the room allowing a minimum of 6 feet distance between customers. Spitting in public places, roads or pavements will be strictly banned. Weddings can only be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by 20.

Kerala COVID crisis

The first case of Coronavirus in India was reported in Kerala and the total tally of cases has now reached 5,204. The state has reported 3048 recoveries with 2131 active cases of COVID-19 at present and 25 patients have succumbed to the virus. While 1,74,844 are in home/institutional quarantine, 2,915 people are in various hospitals, including 367 admitted on Saturday. The hotspots as of today have touched 135. Police have registered 1099 cases today and arrested 1104 people for lockdown violations.

