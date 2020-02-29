Kerala Assembly Turns Digital, MLAs Can Now Chat Online With Speaker During Session

The Kerala Assembly has turned into an e-Assembly, as all 140 state MLAs can now have an online chat with the Assembly Speaker during any session.

Speaking to the media, Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said on Saturday that the members can chat online when the session is live, although he would not entertain it.

The 19th session of the 14th Kerala Assembly begins on March 2 and will have a 27-day sitting, ending on April 8.

Technological features in the Kerala Assembly

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said while there are other Assemblies in the country that have turned digital, Kerala Assembly has the most number of technological features.

He added that the Questions are available on fingertips to all the members in their seat. The budget and its papers are also made available digitally.

Kerala Assembly also has its own dedicated TV channel besides online streaming which has also successfully completed its trial run. P Sreeramakrishnan said that more and more features would be added in the Assembly.

Replying to a query over the recent verdict of the Kerala High court banning all sorts of protest in educational campuses, P Sreeramakrishnan said that student politics owe greatly to the country. Supporting the idea, the speaker said he would connect with the Chief Justice on the matter.

Kerala HC bans protests in educational campuses

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, February 26, banned all forms of agitations by student groups in school and college campuses in the state that disrupt functioning of educational institutions.

Banning various forms agitations like gherao and sit-in in the campuses, the High Court also said that no one can be persuaded to participate in such protests. Noting that educational institutions are meant for academic-related activities and not for protests, Justice P B Suresh Kumar also said no one has the right to violate the fundamental rights of other students.

The court said that educational institutions can be made a venue for peaceful discussions. The judgement was delivered on a batch of petitions filed by various college and school managements against agitations in campuses disrupting the peaceful atmosphere prevailing there.

(with inputs from agencies)