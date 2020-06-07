Unlike Other States, Kerala Observes Complete Lockdown; Relaxations From June 9

Kerala continues to be under the coronavirus-induced lockdown and only essential services are being allowed, even though other states are observing relaxations under the phase one of unlock. The streets in the capital Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look as vehicles are allowed to operate only in cases of emergency. Police personnel were seen checking the passes of people in the city on Sunday.

CM details plan

Following the Centre government's call for 'Unlock-1', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that places of worship, shrines, shopping malls, hotels, hospitality units, restaurants and offices in the state will be open to the public from June 9. However, the places mentioned above can open on June 8 for cleaning and disinfecting, and to make arrangements to receive the public from the next day.

The Kerala Chief Minister further said that the state government has decided to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Central government to open up these places. He advised people aged over 65 and children below 10 to stay at home as per the guidelines.

(With ANI inputs)

