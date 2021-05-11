Kerala: Over 1000 Healthcare Workers Test COVID Positive In 10 Days

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus across India, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association informed on Monday that over 1000 healthcare workers have been tested COVID positive in the last 10 days in Kerala.

General secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association Dr. T N Suresh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "The number of COVID cases is increasing day by day in the state and that at an alarming rate. About 4.5 lakh patients are currently under treatment in the state. More and more health care workers are turning into patients. Over the last 10 days, more than 1000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus."

"We request the government to improve the health resources and utilize these resources more effectively," Dr. Suresh added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to the Centre, saying it will be practically impossible to provide Oxygen to other states. the state had ensured 450 MT of buffer stock and had been managing oxygen without putting pressure on the national grid.

COVID cases In Kerala

Kerala on Monday reported as many as 27,487 new COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities, taking the caseload to 19,00,060 and death toll to 5,879, the state government said. While the total number of active cases stands at 4,19,726, the positivity rate is at 27.56 percent, showing signs of decline.

With 31,209 recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of people recovered reached 15,04,160. As many as 99,748 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 27.56 percent. While Thiruvananthapuram reported 3,494 cases, Malappuram and Thrissur districts reported 3,443 and 3280 cases respectively. Ernakulam, which reported the highest number of cases in the state in the last few days, added 2834 new cases. No case has been reported from the people who came from abroad in the last 24 hours, the government said.