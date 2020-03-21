The Debate
Here's How Kerala People Are Maintaining ‘social Distancing’ Outside Liquor Shops; Watch

General News

A video is doing rounds on internet which shows people of Kerala maintaining a one-metre gap maintaining social distance even while queuing up at a liquor shop.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

A video is doing rounds on internet which shows people maintaining a one-metre gap even while queuing up at a liquor shop. In the video, it can be seen that people in Kerala showing others how to ‘break the chain’ even while standing in a queue. The discipline was being followed by the people while buying alcohol has garnered a lot of attention from people across the country. 

READ: 12 Fresh Positive Cases In Kerala,over 44K Under Surveillance

Video garnered over 1,90,000 views

Netizens amused

In the video, small lines painted on the ground indicating where costumers should stand while a guard is on a vigil, making sure the distance is maintained can be seen. This discplined video was shared on Facebook by Aravinda Ghosh K which has managed to garner over 1,90,000 views with 2.2K comments and 24K shares.

The 1 minute 6 seconds video was shared with a caption: "Most responsible drinkers on the earth are from Kerala, while maintaining a social distancing in the view of Corona, look at their commitment...". 

READ: Kerala Govt Restricts Entry Of Pilgrims To Sabarimala For The 10-day Annual Utsavam

Twelve people, including five Britishers, tested positive for Coronavirus on a single day on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 37 in Kerala even as more than 44,000 are under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly said.

READ: This Store In Kerala Becomes A Selfie Spot Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ: Kerala CM Seeks Support Of Civic Bodies To Check Third Phase

(Pic Credit: Aravinda Ghosh K/ Facebook)

First Published:
COMMENT
