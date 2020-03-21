Here's How Kerala People Are Maintaining ‘social Distancing’ Outside Liquor Shops; Watch

A video is doing rounds on internet which shows people maintaining a one-metre gap even while queuing up at a liquor shop. In the video, it can be seen that people in Kerala showing others how to ‘break the chain’ even while standing in a queue. The discipline was being followed by the people while buying alcohol has garnered a lot of attention from people across the country.

Video garnered over 1,90,000 views

Netizens amused

In the video, small lines painted on the ground indicating where costumers should stand while a guard is on a vigil, making sure the distance is maintained can be seen. This discplined video was shared on Facebook by Aravinda Ghosh K which has managed to garner over 1,90,000 views with 2.2K comments and 24K shares.

The 1 minute 6 seconds video was shared with a caption: "Most responsible drinkers on the earth are from Kerala, while maintaining a social distancing in the view of Corona, look at their commitment...".

🤣🤣🤣 Keralites rule! What discipline, and don't miss the guy in a helmet :D https://t.co/qofeyMcRTb — Bhavana Jaiswal (@bhavanajaiswal) March 20, 2020

I've always noticed how they form disciplined queues in front of liquor shops on normal days ... And now they've maintained a safe distance between each other too ... Nice to see 👍😅 — Sherin Jo (@Sherin_Jo) March 19, 2020

The way they maintain the discipline is worth a watch!! Break the chain 😂😂😉😉 — sanjeevhariharan (@hariharan_nv) March 19, 2020

Taking precautions to the next level! — Srinath Menon (@smenonk) March 19, 2020

We should learn discipline and responsibility from Malayalis 👍👍 — Sathish dony (@Sathishdony) March 19, 2020

These liquor queue pictures seem to be the benchmark behaviour of any unfortunate events in Kerala! 😋 — Anita P (@anmartina71) March 19, 2020

Twelve people, including five Britishers, tested positive for Coronavirus on a single day on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 37 in Kerala even as more than 44,000 are under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly said.

(Pic Credit: Aravinda Ghosh K/ Facebook)