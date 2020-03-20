This Store In Kerala Becomes A Selfie Spot Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A tailor by profession, KE Pareeth, had never thought his shop would receive so much attention for its name when he named it 'Corona' over two decades ago. As per the reports, Pareeth established the shop in 1997 and named it 'Corona after sifting through a series of names in a dictionary. The shop is located in Muvatupuzha, situated 40 kms away from the city of Kochi. Reportedly, the owner over the time has come to be known as Corona Pareeth in the locality.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that is troubling the world, Pareeth's shop has now become a centre of attraction in Kerala. The 60-year-old man reportedly said that even though the sales have been affected due to the coronavirus alert, many young people are just dropping by to take a selfie in front of the shop.

'Break the Chain' campaign

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government in a bid to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus has launched a massive handwashing campaign named 'Break the Chain'. As per the latest figures released by the Union Health Ministry, 184 positive cases of the virus have been reported pan-India with Kerala reporting the first case.

Under the 'Break the Chain' campaign, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has installed several water taps along with hand wash bottles at public spots across the State such as at the entry and exit gates of railway stations, bus stops and other areas of mass footfall. The awareness campaign is also actively encouraging people to use hand sanitisers when they are outdoors. Sanitisers amidst other hygiene products have also been made available in all offices.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja inaugurated the 'Break the Chian' campaign on Sunday stating that it aimed to sensitize people about the importance of 'public and personal hygiene' in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Pic Credit: Pixabay)