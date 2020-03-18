Kerala Police Nail 'safe Hands Challenge'; Deliver Important Message To Tackle Coronavirus

The safe hands' challenge has been doing rounds on social media, trying to increase awareness about the need to wash hands at regular intervals in order to fight off the novel coronavirus plaguing different parts of the world. Kerala Police, on Wednesday, took to social media to spread awareness about the necessity to wash one's hands regularly via a small dance number to a local tune. The advisory issued by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organization mandates the people to practice social distancing, to be aware of the symptoms, to wash their hands regularly and to avoid mass social gatherings.

READ | BIG: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Closed From Wednesday Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala Police nail 'safe hands challenge'

In a video posted by State Police Media Centre on social media, members of the Kerala Police can be seen shaking their legs to a Malayalam song Kalakkatha from the movie Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Cops wearing masks are seen performing handwashing steps to the tune of the song, thus spreading awareness about the necessity to do so. The video has become a hit on social media, going viral across platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, drawing praise for the Kerala police from all over India.

READ | Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath Announces Cash Handout For Poor, Free Treatment For Patients

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 148, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

READ | 25-year-old Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". Various state governments have issued their own advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

READ | Uttar Pradesh Government Suspends Ganga Arti In Varanasi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak