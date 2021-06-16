Kerala: 'Purple Frog' New Contender For State Amphibian Title; Forest Dept Mulls Options

The Kerala Forest Department has recommended to the government to declare 'Mahabali Frog' - a rare and endangered species of frog which lives underground all its life, as the state frog.

The Mahabali frog aka Pig-nosed frog is a rare species in Kerala also known as the 'Purple Frog', was first discovered in 2003 by Professor Biju of Delhi. In 2017, yet again, the frog species made headlines after the London Zoological Foundation presented a paper on the unique abilities of the highly elusive and endangered frog species.

What does the Pig-nosed frog look like?

These frogs live underground for their whole lives and breed only during the rainy season each year. Following their brief courtship above the ground, they quietly go back under the soil in a few days, where they lay eggs. Reportedly, these frogs are large built with small legs, small head and pointed snout-like lips.

Weighing about 170 grams and measuring 6-9 cm, they feed both on the ground and below the ground. They hunt and feed on worms and insects with its long tongue. Not much of its lifestyle is known to researchers and its habitat and life cycle remains largely mysterious.

Don’t you just want to boop the snoot of the pig-nosed frog? This species lives in forests along the Western Ghats mountain range in India. It sniffs around the soil in search of termites, & once it locates a meal, it scoops them up with its fluted tongue! [📸: David V. Raju] pic.twitter.com/4w9UTraH90 — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) January 15, 2020

Where is the Purple Frog found?

The species is currently only found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala and the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. This species of frog is hunted for its medicinal properties. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the species as endangered. The Kerala Forest Department has recommended that these species be declared a state frog for the sake of conservation and development of biodiversity in the region.

Notably, the Purple frog is one of only two species in the family Nasikabatrachidae and is endemic to the already fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats. The species has been evolving independently for around 100 million years, which adds to its significance and the need for conservation.

Kerala's conservation efforts

In 2018, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government declared 'Budha Mayoori' as the state butterfly of Kerala. While the Asiatic Elephant is the state's animal, Great Hornbill is the official bird. Green Chromide, Kanikonna and Coconut tree are the state's official fish, flower and tree.