Kerala: Recce For Mobile Tower Begins, Sonu Sood Says 'students Won't Miss Online Classes'

Just after several media reports started surfacing about the plight of students in Wayanad regarding online education, mobile service providers have visited the region. A team of members from VI (Vodafone-Idea) visited the Panavally village along with representatives of the tower company. Actor Sonu Sood who was one of the stars to take responsibility for setting up the network service towers took to Twitter and shared pictures from the recce.

Sonu Sood shares recce pics of Mobile service providers in Wayanad

A five-member team comprising officials from the mobile service provider and the tower installation company visited multiple locations at Panavally. The team conducted a recce at the bridge, temporary shed on top of the hill, and other locations where the students would come to attend online classes. The team also visited the residential areas in the region to assess the network coverage. According to various media reports, the nearest tower in the region is about 900 to 1000 meters from the residential area. Sonu Sood along with his friend Karan Gilhotra has been actively engaging in activities to provide solutions for the digital divide in online classes.

He captioned the pictures and wrote, “Recce for the mobile tower in Kerala begins, No student will miss their online classes.” The matter came into light after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of poor mobile internet connectivity in several parts of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency. In a letter addressed to Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gandhi had mentioned that this had an adverse impact on communities residing in forest hamlets. Maintaining that access to the internet is a "basic human right", he called upon the Centre to augment the existing network infrastructure to help people. After getting to read about the serious issue, So0nu Sood had pledged to help and send a team to Wayanad to get a mobile tower installed.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently launched an initiative to provide free CA education. After helping several IAS aspirants, the actor started the new initiative to help people showcase their talents and it increases employment opportunities. This new initiative under the ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ along with the actor will be helping the CA aspiring students to get internship opportunities, coaching, and placements.

IMAGE: PTI/SONUSOOD/Twitter