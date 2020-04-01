Kerala Receives 40 Applications From Tipplers Seeking Special Alcohol Passes Amid Lockdown

The Excise Department of Kerala received 40 applications from tipplers across the state, a day after the State Government issued orders to provide special alcohol passes on doctor's prescription to addicts who have withdrawal symptoms.

"Around 40 people approached us with doctor's prescriptions to get liquor passes across the State. We will forward it to Beverages Corporation and they will conduct home delivery of liquor," a Senior Excise Official told news agency ANI.

Topping the list, the Ernakulam Excise Office received eight applications, while Kottayam office received four and Thiruvananthapuram office received three applications. The official also said that they are allowed to provide a maximum of three-litre of alcohol to a person in a week. "For availing liquor again they will have to submit a fresh application for the liquor pass," the official added.

Kerala Govt's order to provide special alcohol passes

On Monday, the Kerala government issued special passes for tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms and doctor's prescription, to purchase liquor from the Excise department. A Government Order in this regard was issued on Monday night, despite objection from doctors' association, to supply liquor to tipplers under prescription during the 21-day lockdown initiated to counter the spread of COVID-19.

"Following the lockdown and the closure of liquor outlets in the state, there were many instances of social issues including the frustration and suicide tendencies shown by those who used to consume liquor regularly and the state government has decided to initiate steps to resolve the matter," the order read.

The order said that those who have physical and mental issues due to withdrawal symptoms could be given liquor in a "controlled" and "prescribed" manner. It also says that such persons with withdrawal symptoms should approach the Public Health Centres, Taluk hospitals, district hospitals, general hospitals or the medical college hospitals and get themselves examined by the doctor.

However, the Indian Medical Association had flayed Kerala government's plan to supply liquor to addicts based on prescription, saying it was not "scientific". "Those showing withdrawal symptoms should be provided scientific treatment which can be given at homes or by giving medicines after admitting them at hospitals," IMA state president Abraham Varghese said. So far the state has recorded three suicides of those who had withdrawal symptoms, allegedly upset over not getting liquor following alcohol ban.

Announcing the decision, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also mentioned that the government was issuing such a direction following reports of people developing suicidal tendencies due to the unavailability of alcohol.

(with inputs from ANI)