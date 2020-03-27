Kerala Reports Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases At 176 In India, Tests Over 5000 Samples

With the sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, Kerala which saw the first positive case in the country currently tops all states with an increase of 39 cases - making its total at 176 cases. Maharashtra too has seen a sudden surge in cases with a tally of 145 cases. Mumbai itself amounts to 86 cases of the 145 in the state tally.

Kerala sees sudden surge in cases

39 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Kerala. 34 from Kasargod, 2 from Kannur and one each from Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kollam. This takes the total positive cases in the state to 176, including 12 discharged patients: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/hU4jGEimBe — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Kerala's efforts to tackle Coronavirus

With over 1.2 lakh individuals under observation, Kerala has undertaken a huge testing drive to identify and isolate the highest number of cases in the state. As of Thursday, the state had sent 5,342 samples for testing - which is the highest among all states. Of these 3,768 have returned negative, declaring 176 positive. Ahead of PM Modi's Rs 15,000 crore relief package, the state government had Govt introduced Rs 20,000 Cr relief & support package along with free rations for all.

Moreover, the Kerala government has also announced thousands of community kitchens throughout the state to ensure no one is left facing a food shortage. The CM has announced that they have set up phone numbers at the Panchayat level to deliver food to people at their homes via state volunteers. The state government has also made 69,437 beds available in 869 private hospitals across the state with additional isolation wards facilities made available.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 66 have been discharged and Kerala reported the highest at 176. 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

