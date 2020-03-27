Odisha CM Announces Rs 2000 Crore Package Allowing 4 Month Advance Under Social Schemes

In a massive relief to Odisha residents, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday announced a Rs 2200 crore relief package for the weaker sections amid the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. He announced three separate packages - a Rs 940 crore package under food security scheme offering 3 months advance allowance ration to 94 lakh PDS beneficiaries, a Rs 932 crore package to other 48 lakh beneficiaries offering 4 months advance allowance under various social schemes and a Rs 330 crore package for 22 lakh registered construction workers - giving Rs1500 each. Odisha has reported only 2 positive cases till date.

CM Patnaik offers Rs 2000 crore package

We are giving 4 months advance allowances to other 48 lakh beneficiaries under different social welfare schemes which will cost Rs 932 crore. State Government will provide Rs 1500 each to 22 lakh construction workers, which will cost Rs 330 crores: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik https://t.co/Xd6D0EWNjV — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Patnaik donates three months' salary

Earlier on Wednesday, Patnaik announced that all government medical professionals including doctors and other healthcare staff will be paid a 4-month advance salary (for the months of April, May, June, and July) which will be paid in April. He also directed the police to take strict action against anyone obstructing or misbehaving with the medical professionals. Patnaik has already donated his three months’ salary to the CM Relief Fund for helping the individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 66 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 135. 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation.