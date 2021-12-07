Kerala: SDPI Confronted Over 'I Am Babri' Badges; Claims 'every Child Should Know History'

Amid the outrage over SDPI's 'Babri politics' in Kerala, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted the outfit's Mandal President Taufeeq who asserted that every child born in India should know the history of the dispute. Speaking to Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker claimed that no kid was forced to wear the 'I am Babri' badges, and stated that everyone had a right to propagate their ideas in the country.

"It was an official campaign of campus front. Nobody was forced. Some kids asked to help pin. This was part of a campaign, we have not forced. Babri Masjid is a pain to all muslims. We want this message to reach every child who is born here. That's why the campus front did a campaign in school," said the confronted SDPI office-bearer.

"We have all rights to propagate our ideas. Every citizen has. Kids only distributed some of the badges. If 'I am Ayodhya' is distributed, it is ok with us. Nobody should be forced, that's all. We did this because Babri masjid is a symbol of the fall of democracy. 'I am Babri' alone cannot spread religious animosity. We didn't give any literature," he added.

The outfit also claimed that the motive behind the move was never to spread 'communal disharmony. "We feel SC verdict is not justice," he said.

Parents worried after incident

Republic Media Network also spoke to two parents whose children had been forcibly inducted into the campaign on their way to school. Both parents revealed that the incident had led to widespread fear in the area. "A lot of parents are worried, this has become a talking point. We are scared of sending our children to school, even they don't want to go," said one parent. Another added, "My daughter is scared to go to school."

The BJP on Monday accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, of 'forcefully' pasting the "I am Babari" sticker on the students of St George High School in Kottangal of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. Kerala BJP President K Surendran called the action condemnable and questioned why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is silent.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. Local SDPI leader Muneer Ibnu Nazeer and two others have been booked under Sections 153(A), 341, and 34. The accused persons are said to be absconding.

Image: Republic World