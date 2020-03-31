The Debate
Elderly Couple From Kerala Discharged After Beating COVID-19

General News

A 91-year-old & 88-year-old senior citizen couple was discharged from isolation ward of govt medical college after getting treated from COVID-19 in Kerala

COVID-19

A 91-year-old and 88-year-old senior citizen couple were discharged from the isolation ward of government medical college after getting treated from COVID-19 on Monday. The family will have to remain in home-quarantine for 14 more days. 

Apart from the two senior citizens, five others suffering from COVID-19 have also been treated and discharged from the hospital. So far there are 202 confirmed cases in the state with 19 people being cured and one death reported, as per the Health Ministry.

Thomas, 91, and his wife Mariyamma, 88, who were under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College were already suffering from various age-related problems. The 91-year-old had a heart attack and severe breathing trouble when he was under treatment. 

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike; Total Cases At 1251

"The aged couple based in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district had got infected with the virus after coming into contact with their son, wife, and grandson who had arrived from Italy. COVID-19 was confirmed in them on March 8. They were admitted to Pathanamthitta hospital. However, they were shifted to the Medical College in Kottayam the very next day as their condition was critical," the Kerala government said.

READ | 153 Indian Crew Onboard Costa Victoria Cruise Request Help As Passengers Test COVID +ve

Kerala FM praises healthcare services

Taking to the microblogging site, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac praised the healthcare services for treating the elderly couple considered as highly vulnerable to the contagious virus.


The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

READ | Karnataka Govt Demands All 'home Quarantined' Cases To Send Selfies Every 1 Hour To Verify

READ | BMC Bans Burial Of COVID-19 Bodies; Conditions Applied After NCP Neta Intervenes

First Published:
COMMENT
