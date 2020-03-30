Karnataka Govt Demands All 'home Quarantined' Cases To Send Selfies Every 1 Hour To Verify

In a drastic measure taken by the Karanataka government, the Yediyurappa government on Monday has ordered all persons under Home quarantine to send a selfie to the government - every one hour from their homes, according to a govt circular. The government has stated that with the selfie sent to the authorities the location of the individual will be known via a 'Quarantine watch mobile App'. Currently, Karnataka has 80 active cases with 5 discharged.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India at 'local transmission' stage; total cases at 1071

Karnataka govt demands hourly selfies from 'home-quarantined'

The circular also claims if the home quarantined individual fails to send a selfie every hour, the government team will shift such 'defaulters' to government-created Mass quarantine. Moreover, the government has also warned home-quarantined to not send 'fake or misleading photos' as that too will make them liable to mass quarantine. The government has relaxed only from 10 PM to 7 AM for these individuals from not sending such selfies. Officials visiting the quarantined individuals' homes are also instructed to use the App to click the photo of the Home-quarantined persons and send it to the government.

UP govt 'sanitises' migrant workers entering Bareilly; Congress warns of COVID-19 spread

Delhi: Parts of Nizamuddin sealed after some show COVID-19 symptoms at religious gathering

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 99 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 220. 29 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15 and the PM-CARES fund for aiding the government.

Coronavirus: Centre sets up 11 response groups with PMO & cabinet secretariat members

Moreover, the MHA has ordered sealing all state borders, banning all human movement activities - allowing only goods to be transported. Amid the mass movement of migrant workers across states fearing no income due to the lockdown, the MHA has also ordered all states to provide shelter, food, and clothing to the migrants and has waived off their rents, apart from releasing a Rs 1.71 lakh crores economic package for the needy. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

