Kerala: Students Open Eatery To Raise Funds For Kidney Transplant Of Classmate's Sister

32 students from Sree Gokulam SNGM Catering College Thuravoor have opened up an eatery just along the national highway in Kerala. The reason for taking the initiative is not monetary profits but to save the life of a classmate’s sister. These students work in batches to run the shop where they cater religiously to the demands of the customers and share work among themselves.

KS Aromal’s sister Aiswarya KS, 23, is suffering from renal problems and the students have opened the ‘thattukada’ to lend financial help to the family. Her father, even after selling all his land, is short of funds to get her operated. Doctors have reportedly said that the only option to save her life is a kidney transplant. The transplant would cost around to Rs 20 lakh and one of the family members has volunteered to donate the kidney.

Aswin, a student has said that they decided to start the thattukada only after r coming to know about their (his classmate and his family) situation. The fifth-semester students decided to generate money for Aiswarya’s treatment. He further said that looking back, it was a good decision as they’ve been able to make Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 as profit daily. Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s sister said that Aiswarya was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College, but they had to shift her to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Many people from their village offered help for treatment, but nothing was not sufficient.

In a similar incident, earlier this year, the liver of a 53-year-old man declared brain-dead, was transported in a suburban train from Thane to Dadar to transplant it in a patient at a city hospital, railway officials said. This was possibly the first instance when a human organ was ferried on the suburban rail network, considered Mumbai's lifeline, for transplant. After the donor was declared brain-dead, his liver, as per his wish, was donated and was carried in an icebox from Thane's Jupiter Hospital to Parel's Global Hospital, where the recipient was admitted, an official said.

