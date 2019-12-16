Liver: Four Essential Tips On How To Maintain A Healthy Liver

Your liver, known to be the second-largest organ in the body, performs several important functions. It is known to break down the delicious food you eat, helps to remove the toxins from the body and is also known to breakdown the alcohol you drink. Apart from this, the liver is also known to adjust the cholesterol levels in your body and that to digest the fats from your body. There are ample things you can do to ensure a healthy liver. That includes making changes in your diet and lifestyle and also avoiding gulping in certain foodstuffs. Here are a few tips to keep your liver healthy.

Eat healthy and right

It may seem ignorant but ensuring a healthy diet will help you have a healthy liver. You may not realise the amount of junk food you eat on a daily basis that can potentially harm your liver. Eat a balanced diet that is rich in fibre content; you can get this from fruits and vegetables. Also, make sure you have healthy fats from nuts, almonds, and seeds. It is advised that you avoid high-calorie meals and processed food that can put pressure on your liver.

Exercise

If you want to have a healthy liver, you need to make sure that you exercise right. When you start exercising you are just not burning those unwanted calories but you are also helping to maintain a proper weight. This is known to help reduce the risk of fatty liver diseases. Regular exercising will help you keep chronic diseases at bay and will also ensure overall good health.

Keep a check on your drinks

Drinking alcohol in excess amounts can lead to many health issues. It is known that drinking alcohol in large amounts harms the liver cells. It can even lead to a condition called cirrhosis. You need to discuss with your doctor about your drinking habits.

Use herbs cautiously

Yet another important way to have a healthy liver is by avoiding unnecessary herbs and supplements. Herbal supplements have become the trend and people are consuming it for various reasons. But, these classic herbs can cause damage to your liver. So you need to consult your doctor before starting for any herbal and medical treatment.

Take steps to prevent Hepatitis

Hepatitis is a serious disease that is known to harm the liver. You need to get your vaccinations on time and practise good hygiene. There are vaccines available that help prevent Hepatitis. Also, wash your hands and feet after you come home from outside or before eating your food. These are small tips to ensure a healthy liver.

