Vimukthi Mission is conducting a month-long anti-drug campaign in Kerala and is holding a virtual quiz competition for high school and higher secondary students as a part of 'World Space Week'. The quiz will be held from October 8-10. As per the issued statement of the State Excise Department, Vimukthi Mission will help in creating a drug-free Kerala and it will do so with the collaboration of anti-drug clubs in colleges and schools, the National Service Scheme (NSS), the State Library Council, voluntary organisations, youth and women organisations.

For the quiz, the participants for the 'Vimukthi Quiz Competition' must log in to their Facebook accounts and answer the five questions posted on the 'VimukthiKerala' official Facebook page every day. According to the statement, the first 50 participants to send the correct answers will get a reward and the competition will be open for three days. As part of World Space Week, a webinar was held by Vimukthi Mission on Friday as VSSC Scientist B Biju Prasad delivered a keynote address on the topic "Modern World and Space." It was reported later that more than a thousand people, including students, their parents and teachers, attended the webinar. Vimukthi Mission CEO D Rajeev, IOFS Joint Excise Commissioner R Gopakumar, and Vimukthi District Manager were also present in the virtual meeting.

About the Vimukthi campaign

The aim of the campaign is to make Kerala addiction-free and to achieve the same, it conducts statewide campaigns for awareness. According to the official website of Vimukthi, “The Chief Minister is our Chairman and Minister for Excise as Vice Chairman is constituted in the apex level. Additional Chief Secretary Taxes is the Convener of the mission. Minister of Health, Local Self Government, Finance, Education, Trade, SC/ST and Fisheries is the member of the body. The Chief Secretary, President of Sports Council, Advocate General, President of Kerala Panchayat association and representatives from the field of sports, arts, culture and literature will also be the members.” The Vimukti Mission has also launched de-addiction centres in 14 districts of the state along with hospitals of health department and counselling centres at major districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Patients can get the services of a psychologist or a sociologist.

With ANI inputs