WATCH: Kerala Witnesses Rare Sight Amid Lockdown; Denizen Of The Night On The Streets

The 21-day quarantine and the days that led up to it starting from Janta Curfew Sunday have led many to observe how nature was once again starting to reclaim those areas that have so suddenly been de-populated by humans.

Videos had earlier been posted of large deer walking the streets of Chandigarh, but now, in an even rarer sight, a small Indian Civet was captured on camera skulking the streets of Kozhikode in Kerala.

An IFS officer shared a video, details of which are still sketchy, though in the clip, at the very least, the nocturnal animal can be seen conscientiously treading the zebra crossing.

A Small Indian #Civet otherwise a nocturnal animal is freely walking during daytime at Meppayur Town, Kozhikode, Kerala, India. They are natural to this place. Just that less traffic makes them walk freely now. This one is following Zebra crossing also. VC Unknown. pic.twitter.com/BZO3Bb4TJl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 26, 2020

India is in Day 3 of a 21-day quarantine to fight the deadly outbreak. At this point in time, the total number of cases in the country has crossed 700 with the latest Friday numbers still awaited.

