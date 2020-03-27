The Debate
WATCH: Kerala Witnesses Rare Sight Amid Lockdown; Denizen Of The Night On The Streets

General News

The 21-day quarantine and the days that led up to it starting from Janta Curfew Sunday have led many to observe how nature was once again reclaiming areas

Written By Ankit Prasad | Mumbai | Updated On:
civet cat

The 21-day quarantine and the days that led up to it starting from Janta Curfew Sunday have led many to observe how nature was once again starting to reclaim those areas that have so suddenly been de-populated by humans.

Videos had earlier been posted of large deer walking the streets of Chandigarh, but now, in an even rarer sight, a small Indian Civet was captured on camera skulking the streets of Kozhikode in Kerala.

An IFS officer shared a video, details of which are still sketchy, though in the clip, at the very least, the nocturnal animal can be seen conscientiously treading the zebra crossing.

India is in Day 3 of a 21-day quarantine to fight the deadly outbreak. At this point in time, the total number of cases in the country has crossed 700 with the latest Friday numbers still awaited.
 

First Published:
COMMENT
