12-year-old Kerala Boy Makes Train Model With Paper, Railway Ministry Says 'captivating'

While lockdown has prompted many to showcase their creativity, it is the craftwork of a small boy which is now winning hearts all over. Adhwaithkrishna, a 12-year-old boy from Kerala has captured everybody’s attention, including that of the Railway Ministry with his “near perfect” model train. What is even more special about his model is that everything including train, tracks are made using paper, gum and scissors only.

Made with 33 sheets of newspaper

As per reports, the seventh-grade student created the entire model with only 33 sheets of newspaper, ten sheets of A4 paper. Shared by the Ministry of Railways on its official page, the short clip shows Krishna building a model train out of paper. As the video progresses, the little boy is seeing cutting, quilling, and pasting pieces of paper step by step. The ministry also revealed that the entire train was built in mere three days in lockdown period.

Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12 year old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers.



His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days. pic.twitter.com/H99TeMIOCs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 25, 2020

Since shared, the clip has received has been viewed over 47 thousand times and has been liked over two thousand times. It has racked up a bandwidth of comments from people.

Read: Railways Produced 1.91 Lakh PPE Gowns, 66.4 Kg Sanitizer, 7.33 Lakh Masks Till 24 June

Read: Railways Cancels All Passenger Trains Till August 12; Full Refund To Be Generated

It's requested to run Metro Railway /calcutta and local trains for HWH And SDAH. Congratulations — Aloke kumar Das (@aloked54) June 25, 2020

Either kid or adult,

My love towards train is infinite ❤️❤️❤️

Boarding a train at the age of 10 is a great achievement for us😅 #1990’sBorn — Vamsi Duggi (@vamsiduggi) June 25, 2020

Awesome.very talent boy — Vijaykumar Pillai (@Vijaypillai100) June 25, 2020

Read: Railway Ministry Gives Renewed Thrust To Infrastructure Development During 2019-20

Read: Mamata Banerjee Slams Railway Ministry Over Shramik Trains; Seeks PM Modi's Intervention

This comes as Indian Railways on June 25 said that they have manufactured 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 66.4 kg sanitizer, and 7.33 lakh masks till June 24. In a coordinated response with state governments, the Indian Railways is gearing up to provide protective equipment to the country's frontline workers and other operational staffs in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The railway ministry said in a statement that it is using all its resources judiciously to create/upgrade its facilities.