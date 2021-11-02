Kerala's Pala Bishop Booked For 'narcotic Jihad' Remark; 'Extremists Destroying Youth'

The Kerala police have booked Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt due to his controversial remarks of 'narcotic jihad'. As per the complaint, the priest committed the offence of promoting feelings of hatred amongst different groups on the grounds of religion. The Kerala Police were asked to file a case against the Bishop by the magistrate court on Monday, November 1. There was also a petition that was filed by the All India Imams Council (AICC) against the bishop's remark.

The petition by the AICC demands the registration of a case against the Bishop and was filed by Abdul Aziz Maulavi, who is the District president of the council in Kottayam. Maulavi earlier went to the police, who refused to register a case against the Bishop. Later, he approached the court. The bishop made derogatory remarks at an event held in a church in Kuravilangad in the Kottayam district. The event was held on September 9, 2021, and he said that Christian girls in Kerala were falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" and that Muslim extremists have been using these methods wherever arms cannot be used and were destroying Kerala’s youth.

Church’s statement to defend Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt

The Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala released a statement last month to support the Pala Bishop and clarify his statements. The church stated that Pala Bishop was merely putting out warnings against certain organised “anti-social” activities. The statement by the Church said that Bishop's statement was not targeted to defame any community, religion, or creed.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the Pala bishop’s remarks and said that people should not make such irresponsible and divisive remarks, especially when such people are in a position of power. CM Vijayan said, “The bishop is an influential religious scholar.” He continued, “We’re hearing the term ‘narcotic jihad’ for the first time. The problem of narcotics doesn’t affect a particular religion, it affects society as a whole. It’s a criminal offence and an anti-social activity.”

The bishop has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was charged under the offence of promoting disharmony, enmity, or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race and for making prejudicial references.

(With ANI and IANS Inputs)

Image: ANI