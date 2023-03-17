'Khalistani Referendum Is ISI Conspiracy': Ex-pro Khalistan Leader Makes Huge Admission

A UK-based Sikh separatist leader and Dal Khalsa founder Jaswant Singh Thekedar exposed the Khalistan and ISI propaganda as he termed the ongoing Khalistan referendum in a few western countries by a banned outfit 'Pakhand' an attempt to mislead people stating that it has nothing to do with Sikhs in India.

He added that people of Punjab are not demanding any referendum and this is an conspiracy led by ISI. Thekedar stated that Pakistan is the real enemy of Khalistan and "some Sikhs are working as tools" in hand in gloves with Pakistan government.

"The Khalistan referendum being talked about is not demnaded by those in Punjab. It's an organisation 2020, they talk of referendum on the instructions of ISI. Referendum does not mean... if Indian passport holders or Indian citizens want it then it is understandable, but it is not that Canadian, American or British people vote. They do not have any right", said Jaswant Singh, reported ANI.

He added, "It is 'pakhand' (sham) who is misleading people and they are understanding it a source of income for them," he added.

Thekedar responded to Khalistani slogans painted on walls of Indian Consulate in the United States' San Francisco earlier this year stating that such an act had never been committed. "It is not right (to write Khalistan Zindabad) on the consulate building. It was never done in the past, during the movement in the past 40 years. As I said, there is an ISI role in it. They are misleading them, hiring people and getting this done. There is no hand of Sikhs in this," he said.

'Pakistan is enemy of Khalistan': Jaswant Singh Thekedar

Jaswant Singh Thekedar claimed that Pakistan is enemy of Khalistan and it wants to foment trouble. "Pakistan knows that if a country of Sikhs comes into being, they will next come to Lahore only. They will come to Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib. They themselves won't let this happen. Pakistan is the real enemy of Khalistan. They have never given political asylum to any Sikh, because it does not want them to get any status. The Khalistanis know that Pakistan wants us to get killed and use us. They know it internally," he added.

He added that Pakistan government now thinks that they do not need to fight with India. "Some Sikhs are working as tools in their hands. They think they do not need to get into war in which thousands will die (on their side). They now use and feed people, and disturb the Indian government."

On being asked about the 'Warris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters who stormed Ajnala Police station in Amritsar seeking release of his associate, Thakedar added that he knows nothing about Sikh history and he will not succeed.

Thekedar said, "Amritpal Singh is not a Khalistani and he knows nothing about it. But this is for sure, he has earned a lot on the name of Khalistan. I don't think he will succeed further. He was clean-shaven when he was in Dubai. He was not a (traditional) Sikh. He does not know anything about Sikh history. I must add that several Amritpal like him will come because those who are used by ISI, they are not used for lifetime. They keep people in line and when they feel that a person is no longer of use, they pick others then".

He also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the law and order situation in the state and called the regime incapable of dealing with the current scenario. "Punjab government is incapable and there is no face in it which can handle this. I feel they, by not taking right actions, are giving a boost to this movement".