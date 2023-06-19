Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an active member of the Khalistani movement in Canada and wanted by the Indian government, has been shot dead in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey on Monday (June 19). He was gunned down by two armed men in Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.

He was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for anti-India activities by the government of India in 2019. Taking cognisance of his several terrorist activities in Punjab, the Indian government had earlier asked Canadian officials to take action against him.

Due to his involvement in acts of violence, the Indian government had declared him a 'wanted terrorist.' Nijjar's name was included in the list of 40 designated terrorists released by the government recently.

NIA kept Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar

Furthermore, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2022, had offered a Rs 10 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of Nijjar. The strict step towards combating his violent activities in India was taken after he was accused of planning a conspiracy to murder a priest in Punjab. A chargesheet was also filed against him. Although, Nijjar had been evading the authorities.