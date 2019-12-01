Kiran Bedi Visits Rain-affected Areas In Puducherry To Takes Stock Of The Situation

In the ongoing incessant rainfall in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi visited the rain-affected areas in the union territory to take stock of the situation. She visited the areas of Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square, Natesan Nagar on foot.

Part of a morning weekend round (240).Visited a police station chosen by surprise. It showed good improvement over yesterday’s inspections.

Also went ard the town to assess the impact of heavy rains.

Areas for improvement were identified.

Also visited a developing tourist site pic.twitter.com/0pBkBBIGm8 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 1, 2019

During her visit with her team, she found that municipality and PWD personnel have been working on the ground, draining the excess water. Bedi also visited Link Channel at Thirubuvanai which is one of the 18 irrigation channels de-silted under CSR contribution and found it functioning normally.

This is one of 18 irrigation channels desilted under CSR which increased its carrying capacity.This channel was desilted by #Whirlpool.

Over 86 KMs of channels have been desilted by 19 Donors including urban drains making #PuducherryWaterRich and saving the city from flooding. pic.twitter.com/VmTDq9NVu3 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 1, 2019

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days.

"In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Sathankulam in Tuticorin district recorded maximum of 19 cm of rainfall followed by Cuddalore 17 cm, Tirunelveli 15 cm, Kancheepuram 13 cm," Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan said, adding that light to heavy rainfall is expected in next 24 to 48 hours. "Places like Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai districts may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

