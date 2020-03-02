The Debate
Kiren Rijiju And Vijender Singh Arm Wrestle At Pro Panja League, Rijiju Shares Moments

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and WBO Asia- Pacific and WBO Oriental super middleweight champion Vijender Singh arm-wrestled at the Pro Panja League.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and WBO Asia- Pacific and WBO Oriental super middleweight champion Vijender Singh arm-wrestled at the Pro Panja League in New Delhi at the Thyagaraja Stadium. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju shared the "special moments" from the league with Vijender Singh and Actor Parvin Dabas. He also stated that he was "thrilled" to witness Singh at the League. 

The first edition of the Pro Panja League started on February 29. As per reports, arm Wrestlers from 15 states took part in this tournament.

About the Pro Panja League

According to reports, the Pro Panja League event was sponsored by Patanjali DivyaJal and Fruit Forest India. The winners of the event were fairly compensated- the gold medalists were given prize money of Rs 15,000, the silver medalists were given prize money of Rs 10,000, while the bronze medalists were offered prize money of Rs 5,000. Further, as per reports, the prominent Haryanvi comedian Khayali Saharan was also present at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi to make the event joyous. 

First Published:
