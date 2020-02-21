Sports Minister Rijiju Says PM Modi Has Directed All Govt Departments To Work For Youths

Noting that India has 20 percent of the global youth population, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all government departments to work towards the welfare of the youth.

"Young India has 20 percent of the global population. As a Sports Minister, I understand the energy of youths. PM Modi has given direction to every department to work for youths," said Kiren Rijiju.

Speaking at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development's second convocation event, the Sports Minister said it is an institute of national importance and it needs more focus. He added that one should remain "youthful" and must work as a team for India to develop.

READ | VP Naidu Congratulates Kambala Buffalo Racer, Compliments Rijiju For Acknowledging It

"Be youthful all the time. I consider myself always young and let's pledge we will remain always young as age does not matter. We must work as a team to develop India. Even you can adopt villages close by and individually can do various activities and projects for villages," Rijiju said.

READ | Rijiju Calls Inter-university Event 'Khelo India University Games' A 'revolutionary' Step

On the development of institutions

Kiren Rijiju pointed out that in the last few years, the government has changed the model of learning. As technology introduces new ways of self-learning through e-books, and online teachings, he appreciated the governments' schemes to empower youngsters in every way possible.

The Sports Minister further said that the government is eager to listen to the suggestions on the development of institutions, adding that youth delegation can be sent to friendly countries when needed.

"Schemes like Make in India, Skill India, PM Mudra Yojna, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, etc which are an initiative of PM Modi will not be successful unless you (youths) push it," Rijiju added.

READ | 'Traditional Sports Different From Olympics': Rijiju On Another Kambala Record Breaker

Govt set to start Junior TOPS

The Sports Minister on Thursday said the government is set to implement the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) at the junior level from this year to encourage youngsters to take up sports.

The TOPS scheme is a flagship program of the Sports Ministry for providing financial assistance to India's top athletes.

Speaking at the book launch of 'Dreams of a Billion - India, and the Olympic Games Kiren Rijiju said: "From this year we are going to start Junior TOPS. We will start funding the juniors in the age of 12,13, 14, 15," he said. "The parents need not worry about taking care of the child who is interested in sports. If we see potential the government will definitely take care of them."

"We have to change the way we look at sports, we have to change the way we take sports," he added.

READ | Govt Set To Start Junior Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) From This Year