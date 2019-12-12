'Correcting Cong's Mistakes': Kiren Rijiju Over Rahul's 'ethnic Cleansing' Remark On CAB

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Twitter remark about the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi had called CAB a "criminal attack" and claimed that it is a gimmick to "ethnically cleanse" the North East.

Kiren Rijiju countered Rahul's statement by blaming the Congress party for allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country through the north-eastern borders. He claimed that the Congress party made a blunder, which is being corrected through CAB. Now, refugees cannot become local citizens in protected lands, he added.

No, Rahul Gandhi ji, all the refugees were settled in our protected areas by your Congress Party violating the laws! All illegal migrants entered North-East due to Congress policy. Your blunders are corrected. Now, refugees can't become local/ ST citizens in our protected land! https://t.co/pK6pqIv5VD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 12, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's remark on CAB

Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targetted PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by sharing an article on the incessant protests simmering across the northeast, rejecting the Bill. He exuded his solidarity with the North East, which has come on streets to protest against the passage of the Bill. After the conclusion of a 7-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the with 311 votes in favor and 80 against the Bill. The Bill will be tabled on Rajya Sabha for its passage at 2 PM Wednesday.

The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India.



I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service.https://t.co/XLDNAOzRuZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 11, 2019

The bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha passed it on Monday.

