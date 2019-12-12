The Debate
'Correcting Cong's Mistakes': Kiren Rijiju Over Rahul's 'ethnic Cleansing' Remark On CAB

General News

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his twitter remark about CAB and held Congress Party responsible for refugees in India

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Twitter remark about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.  In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi had called CAB a "criminal attack" and claimed that it is a gimmick to "ethnically cleanse" the North East.

Kiren Rijiju countered Rahul's statement by blaming the Congress party for allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country through the north-eastern borders. He claimed that the Congress party made a blunder, which is being corrected through CAB. Now, refugees cannot become local citizens in protected lands, he added. 

READ | Protests In Northeast Continue Against The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

READ | Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah Of 'Ethnic Cleansing' In North East With CAB

Rahul Gandhi's remark on CAB

Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targetted PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by sharing an article on the incessant protests simmering across the northeast, rejecting the Bill. He exuded his solidarity with the North East, which has come on streets to protest against the passage of the Bill. After the conclusion of a 7-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the with 311 votes in favor and 80 against the Bill. The Bill will be tabled on Rajya Sabha for its passage at 2 PM Wednesday.

READ | ISL Match In Guwahati Postponed Due To Curfew In Wake Of CAB Protests

The bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha passed it on Monday.

READ | Goa CM: Passage Of Citizenship Bill A Victory For Nation

Published:
