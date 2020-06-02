PM Modi, FM Sitharaman & Others Mourn Demise Of Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief KN Lakshmanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the demise of former Tamil Nadu BJP president KN Lakshmanan and remembered his contributions in the anti-Emergency movement, along with expanding the party's size in the state.

Anguished by the demise of Shri KN Lakshmanan Ji. He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there. His role in the anti-Emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also conveyed her condolences to the family of former Tamil Nadu BJP president. "Sorry to hear that KN Lakshmanan is no more. As President (3 terms) of BJP Tamil Nadu and also as Member of Legislative Assembly, he had served the people with great dedication. My condolences to his family, friends, and all party karyakarta on this loss," Sitharaman's tweet read.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled his death, recalling his principled and simple life. DMK president M K Stalin also expressed grief over the death of the veteran leader.

According to reports, Lakshmanan passed away at his house in Salem on Monday night due to age-related ailments. The 92-year-old former legislator breathed his last at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem, around 350 km from Chennai. He is survived by wife, son and daughter. Lakshmanan had represented the Mylapore constituency in the state assembly from 2001-06.

