PM Modi Launches CHAMPIONS Portal To Support The MSME Sector; Read Objectives Here

On Monday, June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the CHAMPIONS (http://champions.gov.in) portal, a one-stop place for the MSME sector. CHAMPIONS stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength. Branded as a one-stop solution of MSME Ministry, the portal seeks to solve the grievances of MSMEs besides encouraging. supporting, helping, and handholding them. The ICT based system has been unveiled to aid the MSMEs in the current difficult position and to help them become national and international champions. On this occasion, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the upward revision of MSME definition. After receiving representations that the revision of definition in the recently announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package was not in tune with market conditions, the Centre has decided to further amend the definition of medium manufacturing and service units. It will now be Rs.50 crore of investment and Rs.250 crore of turnover. Moreover, the turnover with respect to exports shall not be counted in the limits of turnover for any category of MSME units.
Addressing a press briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar elaborated that the Cabinet had also approved the provisioning of Rs.20,000 crore as subordinate aid to provide equity support to the stressed MSMEs. The equity infusion of Rs.50,000 crore for MSMEs through Fund of Funds received approval as well. This shall not only establish a framework to help MSMEs in capacity augmentation but also provide an opportunity to get listed in the stock exchanges. According to Javadekar, the Cabinet's decisions would help in attracting investments and creating more jobs.
