Kochi: Air Arabia Flight From Sharjah Suffers Hydraulic Failure; Lands Safely

The aircraft, inbound from Sharjah on July 15 landed safely at the Kochi airport after a full emergency was declared following a hydraulic failure in the Air Arabia flight, Cochin International Airport (CIAL) informed. All passengers and crew were safe.

CIAL said Air Arabia G9- 426, which was scheduled to land at 7.13 pm reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

"Aircraft landed safely at runway 09 at 7:29 hrs," CIAL said, adding that only towing was required and the emergency will be withdrawn after the endurance period of one hour and 50 minutes.

CIAL said that all, including 222 passengers and seven crew members, were safe.

There was, however, no immediate response from the airline.

(Image: PTI)