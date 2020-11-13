Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Quits As CPI(M) State Secretary Days After Son Bineesh's Arrest

In a massive development, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday has resigned from the post of CPI (M) state secretary. This comes even after the Kerala secretariat on Thursday said that Balakrishnan does not have to resign from his position. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri is in ED custody in the money laundering case related to Sandalwood drugs probe. On Thursday, ED had also allegedly unearthed shell companies with fake addresses that were run by Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Earlier, in his first response after his son's name surfaced in the Sandalwood drugs probe, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that central government agencies can arrest his son Bineesh Kodiyeri if he is found guilty. He had also said that if Opposition has proof against his son, they should give it to the investigative agencies.

Earlier on September 2, Youth League leader PK Firoz had alleged that Bineesh Kodieyeri, has close links with the drug smuggling accused who was arrested in Bengaluru. "Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was detained in Bangalore on June 10. The same day Bineesh has contacted Anoop in Bangalore. Smuggling case investigation officials should take all these into consideration," he had said. He also alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

Bineesh in response said that he knew Anoop and his family and that the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for starting a restaurant business in Bengaluru some years ago. He had also said he was shocked after hearing the news about Anoop's alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Kerala Leader of Opposition & Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, also demanded a CBI probe in the matter alleging that there is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru.

Kerala Congress Links Gold Smuggling Case With Sandalwood Drug Bust

Slamming the CPI(M)'s alleged links in the Sandalwood drug bust and the gold smuggling case, Kerala Leader of Opposition & Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had demanded a CBI probe into it. He alleged that the CPM was shielding people involved in gold smuggling while the CPI(M) state secretary's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri was involved in the alleged drug racket in the Kannada film industry.

