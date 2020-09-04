Kerala Congress Links Gold Smuggling Case With Sandalwood Drug Bust; Demands CBI Probe

Slamming the CPI(M)'s alleged links in the Sandalwood drug bust and the gold smuggling case, Kerala Leader of Opposition & Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, on Friday, demanded a CBI probe into it. He alleged that the CPM was shielding people involved in gold smuggling while the CPI(M) state secretary's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri was involved in the alleged drug racket in the Kannada film industry.

Congress: 'Links between gold smuggling & Sandalwood drug bust'

"There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central & state governments to do a proper inquiry of the case because the CPM state secretary's son is involved in the drug business. What is this government doing? One side this govt is protecting the gold smugglers and on the other side, the CPM state secretary's son is involved in drug trafficking. The CBI should investigate the matter," said Chennithala.

Bineesh Kodiyeri named by drug peddler

Earlier in the day, Bineesh's name emerged in the ongoing 'Sandalwood' drug racket after one of the arrested accused - a drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop confessed to knowing Bineesh n his voluntary statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Anoop claimed that Bineesh and another friend helped him financially in opening the 'Hyaat restaurant' in Bengaluru in 2018. Reports state that Bineesh has close ties with Rijesh Raveendran, one of the other accused arrested in the case. Bineesh has accepted knowing Anoop, but denies knowledge of his involvement in drugs.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection. “There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said. Meanwhile, Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz connected links of Bineesh Kodeyeri with the Kerala Gold smuggling case- alleging that Bineesh had called Anoop 26 times the day Swapna Suresh - the prime accused - was arrested.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths. Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence was raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and has also been arrested in connection to the case.