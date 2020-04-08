COVID-19 Outbreak: Kolkata Installs Its First Automatic Disinfectant Tunnel

The city of Kolkata got its first automatic disinfectant tunnel in the colonial-era New Market to spray people with chemicals to kill germs. According to reports, the tunnel is fitted with a sensor that detects motion when someone enters and the sprinkler starts spraying disinfectants to kill germs. Telangana was the first state in India to install the tunnel where it is named the 'V Safe Tunnel', it was installed at Telangana Director General of Police’s office by S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited on Saturday.

The spray water is mixed with hydrogen peroxide, which is a chemical compound with the formula H₂O₂ and is used as an antiseptic, oxidizer, bleaching agent, etc. However, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation reportedly said that it would not immediately start the tunnel until it gets a nod from experts on whether the spraying of hydrogen peroxide is safe for people.

The tunnel was installed at a time when coronavirus cases in India have started to escalate. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 4,728 active coronavirus infections in India with over 160 deaths. India has so far recorded 5,360 cases, of which nine cases came in the last 24 hours. India has been placed under a strict lockdown since March 25 and public gatherings have been banned in the country for 21 days.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 82,000 lives across the world and has infected over 14,35,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the United States, the UK, France and Iran surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

