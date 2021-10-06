Kolkata Metro Extends Train Timings During Durga Puja; Check Details

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation informed that, on the occasion of Durga Puja, from October 12 to 14, the last metro leaving the station in Kolkata will be delayed by 1:30 hours. From Durga Puja Saptami (7th day) until midnight on Navami (9th day), the metro operations will run from 10 am to 11 pm.

"For the three main days of Puja, we have decided that we'll increase the timings of the last train by 1:30 hrs. Thus, the last train will leave at 11:00 pm," informed Manoj Joshi, Chairman, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation.

In view of the festive season, metro services will ply till 11 pm. For crowd management, more frequency of trains in the evening with one metro running every 6 minutes. Secondly, RPF & station staff will manage crowd: Manoj Joshi, Chairman, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (05.10) pic.twitter.com/hY1T9JL94I — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Kolkata metro has also decided to enhance train frequency on those three days and increase security arrangements. "For crowd management, we have increased the frequency of trains in the evening. There will be metro trains running every six minutes. Railway Police Force & special station staff will manage the crowd. There will be no lapse in security arrangements Special control room and monitoring room has been set up at Metro Bhawan where our officers will closely monitor," Joshi added.

Residents of the city applaud the decision made by the government because they usually get home late at night after attending pandals in the city. Deepti Sharma, a resident of Kolkata, stated, "It will be very helpful for us. Earlier when we used to go shopping and if we used to get late, there was always this apprehension that whether or not we will get the metro or bus. Also, we go to puja pandals a little late at night. Nobody reaches home back from pandals by 8:30 pm, we generally stay out till 11:00 pm. Now that time and frequency have increased, it is very helpful for us. The frequency will also lead to fewer crowds in metros."

Bengal allows movement of people at night during Durga Puja

According to an order issued last week, the West Bengal government extended the existing COVID-19 restrictions till October 30 but allowed mobility of people and vehicles at night for the Durga Puja celebration from October 10 to 20. Durga Puja will be conducted from October 10 to 15, followed by Lakshmi Puja on October 20. Because a large number of people visit puja pandals at night in Kolkata and elsewhere, the government has provided an exception to the night curfew rule in view of the festival.

Image: PTI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage