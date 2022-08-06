Kolkata Shooting: 1 Jawan Dead In Firing Spree, AK-47 Wielding Man Surrenders

In Kolkata, an AK-47-wielding man went on a shooting spree on the streets on Saturday. At around 6:30 pm, the man started to fire near the Indian Museum on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The gates of the Museum were then closed. 2 teams were formed for the operation. Kolkata Police commandos were in one of those teams. They entered the scene from one side, wearing bulletproof jackets. Another team of police wearing bulletproof jackets entered the spot from the other side. They asked the shooter to surrender.

There broke a scuffle between the shooter and the teams. Over 15 shots are said to have been fired. 1 police officer lost his life while one other recieved injuries in the firing. Shortly thereafter, the shooter surrendered, and has been taken out from the spot, as per the latest inputs.

Commissioner of Police, Vinit Goel addressing the media, said, "The incident was reported to us around 6:30 in the evening.Our team reached here as soon as we got the news. We have successfully arrested the man. It was possible to convince him and arrest him. An Assistant Sub-Inspector was killed. Investigation going on."