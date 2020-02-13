Kolkata Underwater Metro: From Route To Facilities, All You Need To Know

As the East-West Metro line in Kolkata commenced on February 13, the residents are, however, still waiting for the underwater portion of the railway service. According to reports, the underwater metro line is expected to begin its operations in 2021 after the construction of the entire stretch is complete. Nevertheless, here are a few things that one needs to know about the new railway service in Kolkata,

The metro line route

The new metro line will be running from Salt Lake's Sector V to Howrah Maidan. The stretch is reportedly 16.60 kilometres long and out of the total stretch, 5.8 kilometre is an elevated corridor, the rest 10.8 kilometres will be running underground with 520-metre twin tunnels under the Hooghly river which is the underground water stretch.

The first underground water metro

The East-West metro service is also India's first underwater train line. However, the metro line, currently will only run through six stations and cover a stretch of 12 kilometres.

Number of passengers

According to the authorities, nearly 2,100 passengers can board the train at a time. The metro will be having six coaches and the frequency at which the trains will arrive at the station will be 90 seconds.

Travel time

The new metro line has also been planned in such a manner that it cuts down the travel cost and time, almost by an hour and a half. According to reports, crossing the river by ferry right now take approximately 15 minutes and by car, it takes up to half an hour, but with the new metro service, one can cross the river stretch in a minute.

Energy conservation

The officials have further also said that the new concept of regenerative braking will also help conserve energy.

Facilities

The metro line also has CCTV cameras and reflectors installed on the platforms. Smoke detectors and cameras have also been placed inside the train. The seats are reportedly fire-resistant and specific facilities have also been introduced for senior citizens as well.

