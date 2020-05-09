Koyambedu Continues To Hamper Tamil Nadu's COVID Battle; Cluster Tally Reaches 1,867

With the emergence of the Koyambedu market as a hotspot, the number of Coronavirus cases continues to soar in Tamil Nadu as 526 new cases were reported on Saturday. Out of the 526, 276 cases reported are linked to the Koyambedu cluster of cases, propelling the total number to 1,867 from the market alone. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 6,535.

According to the state's Health Department bulletin on Saturday, there are 4,664 active cases while 1,824 infected individuals have recovered from Coronavirus. The Koyambedu market continues to affect the state's battle against Coronavirus, as 10 cases linked to the market emerged in Chittoor district. The police continue to track individuals linked to the cluster and are also monitoring the situation in the state even as the market has been shut for the while. Meanwhile, Chief Minister E. Palaniswami had informed that a temporary vegetable market is being set up at Tirumazhisai for the time being.

Major relaxations announced in TN

The E Palaniswami-led administration in Tamil Nadu has announced a slew of relaxations amid the third phase of lockdown despite the rising number of cases. Starting Monday, all vegetable and provision stores can remain open from 6 am to 7 pm whereas all standalone shops have also been allowed to open between 10:30 am and 6 pm. However, standalone shops in all districts except Chennai can remain open till 7 pm. The government has also stated that these relaxations shall not be applicable in containment zones.

Eateries have also been allowed to open from 6 am to 7 pm with dine-in being restricted. Takeaways have been permitted and the government has instructed to maintain proper hygiene. While state and national highway petrol bunks can function 24*7, city petrol pumps have been restricted between 6 am to 6 pm.

While announcing these relaxations, the government has reiterated that social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed. Regular disinfection of shops and establishments must also take place, the government said.

